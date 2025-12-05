College Park leaders disagree over $100,000 separation agreement for fired city manager

A $100,000 separation agreement for a recently fired city official is raising some eyebrows in College Park.

On Monday night, the city council voted 3 to 1 to approve the severance payment to ex-City Manager Lindell Miller.

Details about the separation agreement have not been released.

In November, the city council passed a measure removing Miller from the position. The vote was not on the council's agenda, and Miller quietly packed her bags and left afterwards.

Miller was the fourth person in the position for less than four years after she was named the interim city manager following Dr. Emmanuel Adediran's firing in May. She had been unanimously approved for the role in September.

Replacing Miller was Michael Hicks, the city's chief information officer.

After the council's vote removing her from the position, Miller sent a statement to CBS News Atlanta claiming that she had been fired in retaliation by officials over her refusal to go along with a plan to violate the city's code of ordinances in connection with waiving permit fees for The Ivy at College Park apartment complex, formerly known as Chelsea Gardens.

"I call upon the state attorney's office, the GBI, and law-enforcement, to perform an investigation to determine if there were any possible kickbacks regarding Chelsea Gardens/Ivy since we know that the condemning of the property was not done properly and my refusal to waive the permits and violate the law came at a cost," Miller said in a statement.

The same night that the city council approved the severance package, city leaders approved suspending administrative fees for permits for 120 days.

City leaders clash over severance payment

After the meeting, Mayor Bianca Motley Broom posted a video on Facebook discussing the vote. The mayor said that Miller's contact gave her one month of severance, or around $19,500, if she was employed for over 91 days. However, the firing happened before that mark was hit, meaning the city "was likely not required to pay her anything because she didn't reach that period of time," Broom said.

"If I had a vote on that item, I would have voted no," Broom said.

Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie admitted in a Facebook video that she and other city counselors "got a lot of flak" for Miller's firing.

"When the time came that the council decided to terminate Ms. Miller, then all of the sudden, we were doing something wrong," she said, but argued that she had wanted Hicks to take the position in the first place.

Despite her vote approving the firing, McKenzie said that she "still had problems with the way Ms. Miller was terminated," specifically mentioning that the fact that the vote was not on the council's agenda, so Miller couldn't prepare a response.

"I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that we did the right thing by compensating Ms. Miller with this $100,000," McKenzie said. "This was the result of us looking at the fact that over a six-month period, that Ms. Miller would make over $100,000."