Cold temps can't cool Falcons fans as tailgates turn up outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Bitter cold temperatures didn't stop the party outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hours before kickoff, Falcons fans packed the Home Depot Backyard, firing up grills, dancing to music and huddling together to celebrate another game day in Atlanta. For many, tailgating wasn't about wins or losses — it was about community, tradition and standing by their team.

Outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Falcons fans tailgate during the Falcons vs. Rams game. Monday, Dec. 29. Out

Even with a season that didn't unfold as expected, fans said their commitment hasn't wavered.

"This season did not go any way that I thought it would," said Gierra Williams, an Atlanta native and lifelong fan. "But ultimately, it's been a good season with a lot of learning. Hopefully, next season we can turn it around."

Gierra Williams, an Atlanta native and lifelong fan, speaks with CBS News Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Nearby, groups laughed and shared food as smoke rose from grills, hands stretched out over the heat. The cold, they said, was just part of the experience.

"I'm born and raised in Atlanta. Always been a Falcons fan," Williams added. "So I'm a supporter regardless of how cold it is."

Just a few steps away, another group of diehards danced and smiled, saying the ups and downs of fandom come with the territory.

Falcons fans dancing during the Monday night football tailgate. CBS News Atlanta

"It didn't go as we thought it would go," said Zena Smarr, who's been tailgating with friends for years. "But we're diehards. We've been here since 2000, 2009 — now we just come out and have a good time."

Others found creative ways to stay warm — including portable heaters set up outside SUVs, while some fans watched pregame coverage from heated seats inside their vehicles.

Zena Smarr, who's been tailgating with friends for years, says she'll always be a die-hard Falcons fan. CBS News Atlanta

"It's been rough… but I'm an optimist," said Chris Holcombe. "Always a Falcons fan."

As kickoff approached, the message across the parking lots was clear: win or lose, the loyalty runs deep.

Cheers, music and laughter echoed through the Home Depot Backyard as fans high-fived with the stadium looming behind them — a familiar backdrop to a familiar ritual.

For Falcons fans, the cold didn't matter. The record didn't matter. Showing up did.

Win or lose, they say they'll be back next season — same parking lot, same grills, same energy — supporting the Atlanta Falcons, and each other.