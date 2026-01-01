Coca-Cola plans to cut about 75 jobs at its Atlanta headquarters in early 2026

Coca-Cola plans to lay off about 75 employees at its Atlanta corporate headquarters beginning around February, according to a notice the company sent to Georgia workforce officials.

In a letter dated Dec. 30 to the Georgia Office of Workforce Development, Coca-Cola said the layoffs are part of a broader reorganization announced in 2025 as the company reshapes its workforce to support what it described as its next phase of growth. The job cuts will affect employees at the company's headquarters at One Coca-Cola Plaza Northwest in Atlanta, though the facility will remain open.

Coca-Cola said the workforce reductions are expected to happen in phases or waves over the coming months. The company noted it is not yet known whether the number of job losses during any 30- or 90-day period will meet the threshold that would trigger notification requirements under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 24: A Coca-Cola sign hangs on the side of the company's headquarters on April 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coca-Cola company was founded as a soda fountain in downtown Atlanta in 1886, and now its beverage portfolio has expanded to more than 200 brands and thousands of beverages worldwide. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Out of what it called an abundance of caution and in the interest of transparency, Coca-Cola said it is providing advance notice to ensure employees and government agencies have information as planning continues. The company also said the notice does not mean it is admitting that WARN requirements apply or that such notice is legally required.

According to the letter, employment separations and indefinite layoffs are expected to begin on or about Feb. 28, 2026, or during the 14-day period that starts on that date. About 75 employees at the Atlanta headquarters are expected to be affected in the initial phase, with additional impacts possible in the months that follow.

Coca-Cola said affected employees have already received more than 60 days' notice. The company expects the layoffs to be permanent and said bumping rights will not be available. There are no unions representing the affected workers.

The notice was signed by Lisa V. Chang, the executive vice president and global chief people officer for The Coca-Cola Company.