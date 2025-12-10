Coca-Cola names veteran executive Henrique Braun as next CEO, keeping Atlanta at the heart of global leadership

The Coca-Cola Company is shaking up its top leadership team in a major transition announced Wednesday that could shape the future of one of Georgia's most globally recognized corporate icons.

Coca-Cola's board elected Henrique Braun, the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, as the next chief executive officer, effective March 31, 2026. Braun will succeed James Quincey, who has led the company since 2017 and will transition to Executive Chairman of the board.

The announcement keeps leadership closely tied to Atlanta — where Coca-Cola was founded in 1886 and maintains its global headquarters — and signals a blend of continuity and evolution as the company adapts to shifting consumer tastes and competitive pressures.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Cases of Coca-Cola Star Wars limited edition cans are displayed at a Costco Wholesale store on July 19, 2025 in San Diego, California. / Getty Images

A Coca-Cola insider takes the helm

Braun, 57, is a nearly three-decade-long Coca-Cola veteran, joining the company in 1996 and rising through roles across Latin America, Asia and other international divisions. He was named COO in January 2025 and has overseen global operations, including supply chain, business development and Coca-Cola's bottling network.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and have tremendous appreciation for everything James has done to lead the company," Braun said in a statement. "I will focus on continuing the momentum we've built with our system and work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers."

Industry analysts say Braun's deep experience and international perspective position him to guide Coca-Cola as the beverage industry navigates changing consumer preferences — particularly rising demand for healthier, low-calorie and premium beverage options.

In this photo illustration, a bottle of Coca-Cola imported from Mexico is displayed on a table on July 17, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Quincey's legacy and the road ahead

Quincey, 60, steered Coca-Cola through nearly a decade of transformation, broadening the company's portfolio beyond classic sodas into areas like sparkling water, coffee and energy drinks, and emphasizing zero-sugar options. During his tenure, Coca-Cola's stock climbed strongly, and the company expanded its global footprint.

Board leaders praised Quincey's stewardship and expressed confidence in Braun's ability to build on that legacy.

"James Quincey set a high bar as a transformative leader," said Coca-Cola's lead independent director. "We're confident Henrique Braun will continue to unlock growth opportunities and strengthen the system."

Coca-Cola bottles are seen at a shop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 28, 2025. Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Atlanta-founded giant in a changing market

Coca-Cola, valued in the hundreds of billions and known for its global reach, faces a beverage landscape that continues to evolve. Consumers increasingly seek healthier and more affordable products, and competition remains fierce among rivals like PepsiCo.

Still, experts say the company's broad portfolio — spanning more than 200 brands worldwide — and Braun's leadership experience offer a foundation for adapting to those market shifts.

The midtown skyline and interstate highway system as it merges into downtown Atlanta in the late evening. Getty Images

What this means for Atlanta

For the Atlanta region — where Coca-Cola has long served as a flagship corporate citizen — the leadership transition underscores the city's role on the world business stage. As CEO, Braun will oversee strategic decisions from Coca-Cola's global headquarters just minutes from downtown Atlanta, making him one of the city's most influential corporate figures.