CobbLinc bus involved in serious-injury crash, causing I-75 delays for morning commuters

Morning commuters traveling north on Interstate 75 Tuesday faced delays after officials said a CobbLinc bus was involved in a serious-injury crash.

According to Cobb County police, the collision happened around 6:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Interstate 575. Investigators said multiple vehicles, including a Kia Telluride, were involved.

The department's STEP Unit has been mobilized to investigate and will release additional details once a preliminary investigation is complete.

Multiple vehicles, including a Kia Telluride, were among those at the scene of the crash.

Traffic cameras showed all but one lane open to drivers, with congestion stretching for at least a mile down the interstate.

Authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.