Cobb County Teacher of the Year helps Spanish-speaking students find their voices

For Hispanic Heritage Month, a Mableton Elementary School teacher is helping Spanish-speaking students build confidence in the classroom — one lesson at a time.

Kylie Hardy, Cobb County School District's Elementary Teacher of the Year, teaches English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). Rather than pulling students out of their classrooms for English lessons, Hardy brings the learning to them, rolling her cart from class to class.

"The fact that you don't know a language should not make learning any less accessible to you. You are still entitled to an education," Hardy said.

Her lessons use hand motions, games and even scented stickers to make practicing English more engaging. But Hardy says the goal goes beyond learning new vocabulary. She wants students to feel comfortable enough to try, even when they make mistakes.

"Even if you do it incorrectly, even if you struggle, at least if you're trying, that's how you're going to learn," Hardy said.

For fifth grader Emely Cruz Castro, that encouragement is making a difference.

"I'm feeling more confident in myself," Emely said.

Kylie Hardy, Cobb County School District's Elementary Teacher of the Year, teaches English learners at Mableton Elementary School. CBS News Atlanta

Hardy's students say her kindness and support help them work through challenges. Student Steven Ayala described her as "very kind and sweet," adding that she likes helping students solve problems.

Hardy says it is important to recognize what students are experiencing and remind them they can persevere.

"Letting them know that what they're going through is normal, but that they are resilient," Hardy said. "And when you have that kind of positive mindset around the learning and everything, then it just it kind of like they let their guard down."

That encouragement can help students find the confidence to speak up. Fifth grader Grace Martinez said she initially doubted her ability to learn English.

"When I first started, I felt like I couldn't do it, but when Miss Hardy came, she teach me more how to, like, spell stuff and learn more stuff," Martinez said.

For Dulce Jocol Lancero, who started English classes just last month, the experience is already making an impression.

"I like my teacher. She's super cool," Dulce said.

Hardy said she has been proud to watch her students take the next step and find the courage to move outside their comfort zones.

"I've been so proud of watching them actually take that next step…And show courage in stepping out of their comfort zone," Hardy said.

For Hardy, the work has also brought a renewed sense of purpose.

"It's really given my life purpose to work with these kids; they do belong here, despite the fact that they feel like outsiders very often. They're a part of our community, and they matter," Hardy said.

Her message to students is that you don't need to know all the right words to know you belong.