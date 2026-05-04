Cobb County residents voice concerns over Paulding County waste transfer station

Cobb County officials are working to learn more about a waste transfer station being built near their homes.

The facility is in Paulding County, but backs up to the Warren Creek neighborhood in Cobb County.

Residents said they're worried about potential environmental and health impacts as well as traffic.

"Just because something is legal doesn't make it right," Warren Creek resident Brad McMahan said. "And, you know, really should consider the constituents you have in your own county, plus the neighbors that you have as well."

McMahan has lived in the Warren Creek neighborhood since 2004. He's worried about the potential impacts of the Paulding County Waste Transfer Station, including traffic.

"Rosedale Road is a tiny little road that we really enjoy being able to get to Hiram and all the shops up there, but it's probably going to be covered up with trucks waiting to dump their load," McMahan said.

Donna Gates, another concerned Warren Creek resident, has lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades.

"My fight every day is to appeal to the Paulding BOC to move it," Gates said. "Just move it."

Gates is worried about potential environmental impacts.

"It's my lungs, it's my ability to breathe clean air, all of these beautiful trees that help us, you know, breathe clean air," Gates said.

Some neighbors in Cobb County's Warren Creek are worried about the potential impacts of the Paulding County Waste Transfer Station. CBS News Atlanta

Capital Waste Services President, Matt Parker, sent CBS Atlanta a statement on Monday which reads:

"We understand that any new infrastructure project can raise questions from the community, and we take those concerns seriously.

"The facility under development in Paulding County is a county-led project, and Capital Waste Services has been selected to construct and operate the transfer station. Our role is to ensure the facility is operated safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with all applicable regulations.

"This is a waste transfer station, not a landfill. Waste is received, consolidated, and transported off-site daily. It is not permanently stored at the facility.

"Capital Waste Services designs and operates enclosed facilities with strict environmental and operational controls, including stormwater management, odor mitigation, and procedures to minimize noise and traffic impacts. We have extensive experience operating similar facilities across the Southeast and are committed to being a responsible partner in the communities we serve.

"We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity."

Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield told CBS Atlanta they are in the process of working through this with Paulding County officials and wanted to reserve comments until she had more information.

CBS Atlanta also reached out to Powder Springs Councilmember Raja Antone. He also sent a statement which read in part:

"We believe that businesses and neighborhoods can coexist harmoniously. Especially, where there is compromise, respect, understanding, and vision. We are not against commerce. We simply do not want chaos in our backyard nor diminished property values and persistent, costly health issues. Move it, now."

A statement from Paulding County said that the county was "aware of the concerns expressed by residents regarding the transfer station located off Reynolds Road."

"Paulding County has experienced significant growth over the past several decades," the statement read, in part. "Today, the population is approximately 190,000 residents, generating an estimated 570 tons of solid waste per day (based on an average of 6 pounds per person per day). This growth underscores the continued need for expanded and modernized waste management infrastructure."