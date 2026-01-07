Cobb County receives $8.45 million federal grant for road safety improvements

Cobb County is set to receive $8.45 million in federal funding to make some of its most dangerous roads safer.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program and will support Cobb County's Multi-Corridor Safety Improvements project, approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 funding cycle. The award includes $8,448,000 in implementation funds aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

The project focuses on three high-risk roadways: Olive Springs Road, Pat Mell Road and Windy Hill Road. The streets were identified in the county's 2023 Comprehensive Safety Action Plan as having high concentrations of severe crashes. Planned improvements include new traffic signals, additional turn lanes, roundabouts, raised medians, and improved lighting, along with upgrades designed to better connect pedestrian and bicycle routes.

"Cobb residents depend on our roads for daily trips to work, school and other essential activities," Cobb County Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler said in a statement. "This grant will help make those trips safer. I'm proud to advance this project, which reinforces our commitment to roadway safety."

The U.S. Department of Transportation publicly announced the award on Dec. 23, 2025, citing Cobb County's efforts to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and other road users.

Before construction can begin, Cobb County must finalize and execute a grant agreement with the Federal Highway Administration. Project work is expected to start once that process is complete.