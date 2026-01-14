Multiple Cobb County police officers charged with crimes against children, placed on leave

Two Cobb County police officers have been placed on leave while they are being investigated for crimes against children, the department said.

The Georgia Department of Investigation said they started looking into 47-year-old Officer Withman Benjamin in September 2025 when the agency was requested by the Canton Police Department to help with a child abuse investigation. Authorities say that eventually led to the arrest and charging of Benjamin on Jan. 9.

Benjamin was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. He has since been released on bond.

When the GBI finishes its investigation, the agency will present the case to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

In a separate investigation, Cobb Police say they learned that Officer Tyler Bertolini has been charged with first-degree and third-degree cruelty to children in Cherokee County.

In releases announcing the arrests, the Cobb County Police Department said that both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigations.

"The residents of Cobb County expect and deserve law enforcement officers who uphold the law and demonstrate integrity at all times, both on and off duty," Cobb Police Chief Dan Ferrell said. "We are committed to following the facts, respecting due process, and taking all appropriate action to maintain the trust and confidence of our community."