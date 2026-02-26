Cobb County police monitoring future "takeover events" after 17 arrested at The Battery

Cobb County police say they're closely monitoring what they're calling "takeover" events after a recent event at The Battery ended with over a dozen arrested.

Authorities say the event in the area near Truist Park brought out a massive crowd and led to an increased police presence over the weekend.

Eight adults were arrested and charged with inciting to riot, loitering and prowling, and misdemeanor obstruction. They were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, police say.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of THC. Seven others were charged with felony theft by taking, loitering and Prowling, misdemeanor obstruction, and hit and run.

Authorities say the charges were only those filed by the Cobb County Police Department. Others may have been filed by other law enforcement agencies that were on the scene.

Investigators say they are also aware of social media posts about a "Cumberland Mall Takeover" scheduled for Feb. 28 and a "Six Flags Takeover" on March 14. The department plans to have resources so that all attendees are monitored on those days.

"As always, we want people to enjoy the many venues that Cobb County has to offer, but we urge all who visit here to be respectful of other people and their property," the department wrote.

Authorities have not said what led up to the arrests or what they believe the motive of those who are taking part in the "takeovers" may be.