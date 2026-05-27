Cobb County police investigate shooting involving officers near Town Center Mall

Police are investigating a shooting where police were involved near Town Center Mall in Cobb County, authorities said Wednesday.

The Cobb County Police Department said officers are on the scene in the area of the mall, near the Juicy Crab and J. Christopher's restaurant. Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene as investigators continue their work.

Officials are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice to allow emergency personnel to safely manage the investigation.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.