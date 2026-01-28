Armed woman shot during confrontation with officer at Cobb County Police headquarters, officials say

A confrontation involving an armed woman at the Cobb County Police Department's headquarters has ended with the woman shot and rushed to a local hospital.

Officials with the police department tell CBS News Atlanta that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at their headquarters on S. Fairground Street.

While details about the situation remain limited, authorities have confirmed that there was a shooting involving an armed woman on the premises. No officers were injured, but the woman was hit by gunfire.

Officers inside the building quickly rendered aid, and the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her current condition and her identity remain unknown at this time.

The department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting.