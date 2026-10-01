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Cobb County firefighter resigns after investigation into alleged antisemitic comments at work

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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An investigation into allegations of antisemitic comments at work has ended with a Cobb County firefighter resigning, officials say.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Cobb County Fire Chief Dr. Michael Cunningham said that crew members brought the comments to leadership's attention and they quickly started the investigation.

Based on what they learned, Cunningham said his command staff recommended the firefighter be terminated. After a meeting with the chief, the firefighter chose to resign instead of being fired.

"Behavior that undermines the trust of our community places in this department, or that fails to reflect the professionalism and respect expected of our members, will not be tolerated. Our personnel serve a diverse community, and every member of it deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," Cunningham said. 

Officials have not released the name of the firefighter or any specifics regarding the complaint about the alleged comments.

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