Cobb County father charged with murder, child cruelty after death of 2-year-old son, police say

A Cobb County father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his 2-year-old son.

The Cobb County Police Department said its officers were called to reports of an unresponsive child at the Legacy at West Cobb Apartments on Favor Road on the night of Sept. 3.

When officers got to the apartment, they found the 2-year-old boy unresponsive and quickly began rendering aid. The child was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

During their investigation, officials say they discovered "elements of negligence," which led them to obtain an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Lolo Anilus, the boy's father.

Anilus is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and false statements. He is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.