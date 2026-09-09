Cobb County attorney charged with sexual battery and pandering after allegedly soliciting client

A Cobb County attorney has been charged with pandering and sexual battery after officials say he allegedly solicited sexual acts from one of his clients.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Tuesday that his office had filed a formal accusation charging 77-year-old Roger L. Curry, an attorney in Marietta.

"These are serious allegations that will not be tolerated, no matter who is involved," Carr said. "We're proud to have worked with the GBI on this case, and we will ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions."

Curry was taken into custody by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on April 29 and was charged in August with three counts of pandering and one count of sexual battery.

Authorities have not shared any details about the accusation and subsequent investigation.