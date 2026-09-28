Clerical error leads to ex-MARTA cleaner receiving $620,000 in unearned overtime, officials say

MARTA officials are trying to get back more than $600,000 in overtime pay the agency says was accidentally put on a former employee's paycheck.

Officials with the agency confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that a "clerical error" resulted in a station cleaner receiving $620,000 in unearned overtime.

"We worked with the employee in an effort to recover those funds and hoped to resolve the matter without legal action," a MARTA spokesperson said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the employee has yet to return the funds to MARTA."

MARTA authorities did not share details about the error or identify the employee. The statement said that both the cleaner and the employee involved in the error are no longer with the agency.

MARTA has now filed a civil suit in hopes of recouping the funds.

The transit agency said it is retraining its staff and strengthening its processes to prevent an error of this kind from happening again.