Clayton County Teacher of the Year uses music, movement and gardening to make STEM lessons stick

For Alicia Gant, STEM lessons do not stay inside a textbook. Her students sing, move and grow vegetables as they learn how science connects to everyday life.

Gant is Clayton County's Teacher of the Year. She has taught at Oliver Elementary School for 12 years and leads STEM classes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Her hands-on lessons include teaching children how to grow vegetables without pesticides in the school garden. She also creates songs to help students understand and remember STEM concepts.

Clayton County Teacher of the Year Alicia Gant stands in the school garden at Oliver Elementary School. CBS News Atlanta

"We know that STEM is everywhere," Gant sings to her students.

Gant said movement and creativity help students learn without always realizing they are practicing science, technology, engineering and math.

"When students are moving their bodies, they're thinking at the same time. They're creating," Gant said. "They're actually using the components of STEM without even knowing it."

Gant said she is proud of the difference teachers make across Clayton County.

"We make an impact," she said. "We are touching the lives of students all over the county, and I'm very, very proud."

Oliver Elementary School Principal Monica Ward praised Gant's ability to connect with students and make learning engaging. Ward said having the county's Teacher of the Year at Oliver Elementary is exciting for the school.

Gant said she looks forward to bringing more interactive lessons to her classroom throughout the school year.