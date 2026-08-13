Clayton County Public Schools cancel outdoor activities as temperatures continue rising in Georgia

Clayton County Public Schools has canceled all outdoor activities for students due to the intense heat hitting Georgia leading into the weekend.

The Peach State has seen rising temperatures as the week goes on. That, combined with high humidity levels, has seen heat indexes in the triple digits.

Parts of Georgia are currently under a heat advisory for most of Thursday, the National Weather Service reports. While Clayton County is not part of the recent advisory, temperatures are still expected to be high.

After looking at data from the NWS, Clayton County officials say that Thursday is at a "Red Risk Level," meaning that the conditions during outside activities can be unsafe for students, staff, and visitors.

While the heat is expected to continue through Friday and the weekend, officials have not shared any details about their plans for activities outside of Thursday.