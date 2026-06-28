Clayton County police intensify search for vulnerable 6-year-old Ramon "RJ" Jett, missing in Riverdale

Clayton County police are urgently searching for 6-year-old Ramon "RJ" Jett, who was last seen Friday, June 28, 2026, between 11:30 a.m. and noon in the 8000 block of Webb Road in Riverdale.

Ramon is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light green shirt, camouflage shorts and white socks.

Jett is nonverbal and has a mental health condition, police said, making the search especially urgent.

Officers, K-9 teams, a drone unit, a dive unit, detectives and patrol units are searching the area.

Residents in the area are asked to check their yards, sheds, wooded areas and any place a child could seek shelter.

Anyone who sees Jett or has information about his whereabouts should call 911. Police said assistance from the public could help bring him home safely.