Clayton County Jail detainee's death ruled homicide over "uninhabitable living conditions," medical examiner says

The death of a man detained at the Clayton County Jail has been ruled a homicide after officials say his death was due to medical neglect and poor living conditions.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office said that 57-year-old Scott Worthy died at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sept. 6, 2025, after he was transported from the jail there a week earlier.

According to the medical examiner's report, Worthy's death was caused by complications of Streptococcus pyogenes sepsis, a life-threatening bacterial infection that can lead to organ failure and shock.

In a release on Thursday, the medical examiner said it had evidence that Worthy's body had deteriorated while in custody, making him not able to perform basic activities without help.

"At the time of EMS evaluation, Mr. Worthy was alert and oriented and reported that for approximately four days he had been unable to get up, obtain food, or use the restroom," the medical examiner wrote. "The responding paramedic described Mr. Worthy's clothing as saturated with bodily fluids and documented a strong odor of urine and feces. During a subsequent interview, the paramedic stated that Mr. Worthy appeared not to have been cleaned or changed for several days."

During its investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office said they spoke with witnesses about Worthy's treatment before he was taken to the hospital. In those interviews, officials say they learned that patrol officers appear to have not been conducting accurate checks of the inmates.

Worthy himself is reported by EMS to have said that his cellmates stole his food and that he was not able to get up to use the restroom, making him forced to urinate and defecate on himself, officials said.

While the medical examiner has determined that Worthy's death was a homicide, that does not mean that anyone will face criminal charges in connection with the case.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for a comment on the medical examiner's report and will update this story if they choose to respond.