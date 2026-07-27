Clayton County issues boil water advisory after overnight pump station failure

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for parts of north Clayton County after an overnight pump station failure caused low water pressure for some customers, officials said.

The Clayton County Water Authority said the failure occurred around 1 a.m., affecting customers in Forest Park, Lake City, College Park and Morrow. Crews restored water pressure by about 4 a.m., but the pressure drop requires the utility to issue a boil water advisory for the impacted areas.

Customers in the affected communities should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and giving water to pets until the advisory is lifted.

Officials said anyone still experiencing water service issues should contact the Clayton County Water Authority at 770-960-5200 or send a private message through its Facebook page. Customers with cloudy or discolored water are advised to run an outdoor spigot until the water clears.

The advisory does not affect customers in other parts of Clayton County.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified. The Clayton County Water Authority said it will issue another update once the boil water advisory is lifted.