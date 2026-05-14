Clarkston bike shop owner helps refugees gain independence through bicycles and community support

Clarkston, Georgia, is often referred to as "the most diverse square mile in America." The city has welcomed tens of thousands of refugees since the 1980s, many of whom arrive in the United States without reliable transportation.

That's a reality Timothy Bourne knows well.

Bourne manages Narrow Path Cycles in Clarkston. A former competitive cyclist, he nearly lost his life during a racing accident several years ago.

"I had a really bad crash a few years ago that nearly killed me and took me out of the racing scene," Bourne said.

After recovering, Bourne said the birth of his first child shifted his perspective and ultimately led him toward a different passion within the cycling world — bike repair.

Today, hundreds of bicycles pass through the doors of Narrow Path Cycles, where Bourne combines technical expertise with a commitment to helping others.

"This is a passion," Bourne said. "I've got a kid now, so no more of the crazy racing. I've had plenty of other jobs, but nothing quite as fun as working in the bike industry, or a bike shop specifically. Being able to get people out on the road and doing what I love, what I'm best at, is very rewarding."

Two years ago, Bourne met Raphael Kiiza in a nearby parking lot where furniture had been dumped. Bourne said he was searching for items that might fit into his new apartment when Kiiza approached him and introduced himself.

Kiiza, who had recently resettled in Clarkston with his family as a refugee from Democratic Republic of the Congo, explained that he did not have a car and needed help transporting furniture home.

Bourne said he loaded as much furniture as he could, helped Kiiza move it into his apartment, and the two quickly formed a friendship.

At the time, Kiiza was traveling everywhere on foot. As their friendship grew, Bourne surprised him with his first bicycle.

"I get a lot of donations to help out with giving bikes to the community," Bourne said. "Really solid bikes that can be fixed up or used as parts to help refugees and refugee kids in the community. This one was donated to the shop by someone in the community, so I fixed it up for him, got it running, and was able to give it to him. He was able to use this to get a job and make it to and from work on time."

After about a year and a half of working and saving money, Kiiza was eventually able to upgrade from a bicycle to a car with Bourne's help locating an affordable vehicle.

Now a father of five, including a newborn, Kiiza said having reliable transportation has made life significantly easier for his family.

"Things like this, where I get to help these kids and refugees and see them grow and move through the ladder of life, is just incredibly rewarding," Bourne said.

During the interview, Kiiza gave Bourne and CBS News Atlanta's Rashad Williams a ride in his car.

"How does it feel to give Tim a ride now?" Rashad asked.

"I feel good because I remember he gave me the bike," Kiiza said. "From the bike to the car. Now I'm happy that he's become my passenger in the car."

Kiiza said he remains deeply grateful for Bourne's friendship and the support he has shown his family since arriving in the United States.

Bourne said he plans to continue helping as many people as possible through the power of transportation and community support.

Narrow Path Cycles accepts donations of used bikes, parts, and cycling gear to help provide more refugees in Clarkston with reliable transportation.