Claratel cancels DeKalb disability housing project, leaving neighbors asking what's next

Community members are asking what comes next after a behavioral health organization serving DeKalb County canceled plans for a housing development in their neighborhood.

Residents had questions about what was planned for the site along Wesley Chapel Road near Southwest DeKalb High School. James Freeman told CBS News Atlanta he learned three weeks ago that Claratel Behavioral Health planned to build housing for vulnerable people there.

But residents say Claratel never communicated with them about the project.

"There was no clarity in what they wanted to do here. No one told us what was going on," Freeman said. "So at that time, we inquired more and more about what was happening in the neighborhood."

As word spread, residents started voicing concerns and contacting county commissioners.

"This is where people have invested their time, their resources, their property values are impacted," said DeKalb County Commissioner Nicole Massiah, who represents District 3. "Their children are impacted because this is right next to a school. But they need and deserve answers — not just about this development, but what was the process in the making of the decision and then why was the community not engaged?"

CBS News Atlanta

Last week, hours before a scheduled community engagement meeting, Claratel issued a statement saying it was canceling plans to build two single-family homes on the site.

The agency said the development was always intended for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and that inaccurate information describing the project as a crisis center was being spread in the community.

DeKalb County housing expert Mijha Godfrey said she is concerned that housing projects like this are getting such pushback. Godfrey has a daughter with a severe disability.

"One of the things that you worry about so much as a parent with a child with developmental disabilities is how will the world embrace her, or will they not?" Godfrey said. "Will they turn their back on her? Will she have a place to live after we're gone? Will anyone be willing to take care of her after we're gone?"

Meanwhile, neighbors question what will become of the property.

"I think I'm still skeptical about the cancellation of this property because there hadn't been anything transformed to us that Claratel is going to cease all operations," Freeman said. "I don't know what's going to happen one year from now, six months from now. What's going to happen on this property?"

Claratel said contractors will secure the site and install additional erosion control. CBS News Atlanta has contacted Claratel for additional comment but has not received a response.