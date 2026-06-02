Agreement between Cobb County and Mableton over police services stalled as officials remain divided

Mableton's agreement with Cobb County for police services has expired, but county and city leaders say people living in the area should not expect changes to patrols or 911 response.

Cobb County leaders addressed the issue Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at Cobb County Police Headquarters.

Police Chief Dan Ferrell said more than 100 Cobb County police officers have been deputized through the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to continue providing police services in Mableton.

"We continue the exact same services that we had before," Ferrell said. "So that ensures that we don't have a disruption in services or procedures or what the expectations are from the community."

While both sides agree that police protection continues, city and county leaders remain divided over what is preventing a new long-term agreement.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said the dispute centers on the city's municipal court. Owens said Mableton has already hired staff and created a functioning court and wants certain cases heard there.

"We've already hired a chief judge, a solicitor. We have a court administrator. We have a functioning court," Owens said.

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid disagreed, saying the city should have secured the necessary resources before standing up those services.

"You don't put the cart before the horse and then hold others accountable for your own decision that you've made to create that construct," Cupid said. "If they wanted a court, they would have ensured that they had the resources to do that."

For now, both sides say people living in the area should continue to see police patrols and receive a response when they call 911.

County leaders said the current arrangement is temporary while discussions continue over a long-term solution. They said the goal remains either reaching a new agreement with Mableton or for the city to eventually create its own police department.