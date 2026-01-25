City of Atlanta suspends solid waste services Monday due to winter weather

The City of Atlanta has announced the suspension of all solid waste, recycling, yard debris, and bulk collection services on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, as hazardous winter weather bears down on the region.

City officials say the move is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of sanitation crews amid dangerous conditions. Residents are urged not to place their carts at the curb on Monday, as no collections will take place.

"The safety of our crews is our top priority," the City stated in a release. "We are monitoring the weather closely and will resume services as soon as conditions are safe."

Bulk collection customers originally scheduled for this week will receive notifications about new pickup dates once they are determined. When services resume, solid waste and recycling collections will be prioritized.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops. Residents seeking information or assistance can contact ATL311 at www.atl311.com or by calling 404-546-0311.

The Waste Wizard tool, available at www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste, also provides up-to-date information on solid waste collection.