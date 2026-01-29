Churches become lifelines as $2.5 million project brings power, heat and support to West Atlanta

A $2.5 million investment is reshaping west Atlanta neighborhoods through a new community resilience program aimed at lowering energy costs and improving home safety.

Officials with Groundswell say the initiative will eventually upgrade 50 homes with energy-efficiency improvements, including weatherization repairs and duct system upgrades. The work is part of the newly created Westside Resilience Corridor, which is designed to help residents in need reduce energy costs while strengthening community infrastructure.

The program is anchored by four resilience hubs that also serve as emergency resource centers, providing food, medical support and energy access to thousands of residents. Groundswell says the initiative also includes a workforce development component that will train 50 to 100 people each year for jobs in the clean energy industry.

When a recent severe winter storm swept through metro Atlanta, leaving thousands without power, heat and reliable electricity, some westside neighborhoods were plunged into darkness. Several churches in west Atlanta, however, remained fully operational, offering residents a place to stay warm and connected.

Those churches serve as the focal points of the resilience corridor. They include West Hunter Street Baptist Church, Providence Missionary Baptist Church, and Atlanta Good Shepherd Community Church.

The West Hunter Street Baptist Church is a part of a coalition of churches in historic Westside Atlanta, working in partnership with Groundswell, Inc. to strengthen local infrastructure and resilience capacity for the West Atlanta community.

One of the hubs, the Vicars Community Center, never lost power during the storm. Matthew Williams, Groundswell's senior vice president of community development, said the hubs are designed to provide stability when the power grid fails.

"A resilience hub combines solar and battery storage so that when the power goes out, a trusted place like a church still has electricity," Williams said. "People can charge phones, power medical devices and find heat."

Georgia Power is also a partner in the initiative. The utility said the home upgrades it contributes to are especially critical for income-qualified customers who often lack the resources to make repairs on their own.

Allyson Smith, an Atlanta homeowner who participated in the program, said she noticed improvements almost immediately.

"This is the first winter in probably three or four years where my heat hasn't gone out," Smith said. "I've seen my energy bill go down, and I don't have issues with my HVAC anymore. I thought paying $200 to $250 a month was normal. Now I'm finding it is not."

"Resilience is the plan C or plan D when the wheels fall off," said Pastor Kevin Earley, senior pastor of Community Church Atlanta. He said the center could remain operational for weeks if the power grid goes down.

Another partner church, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, is preparing to build its own resilience hub as part of the corridor.

"This resilience hub gives us an opportunity to meet real needs," said Pastor Cedric Jackson. "If the grid goes down, neighbors can come here, power medical equipment, charge phones and get support. It's really a service to the community."

Williams said organizers hope the partnership encourages others to collaborate on similar resilience programs across Atlanta.