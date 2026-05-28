Christopher L. Augostini named 22nd president of Emory University

Emory University will soon have its 22nd president in its 190-year history.

On Thursday, the Emory Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make Christopher L. Augostini, Emory's executive vice president and chief operating officer, the university's next president.

The vote came after a national search by the board's Presidential Selection Committee, which included feedback from students, faculty, alumni, and staff.

"Our search generated a significant number of highly qualified candidates, but Chris's exceptional leadership skills, distinguished record of achievement as executive vice president and COO, along with his deep understanding of Emory's culture and community, made it clear he is the right leader for Emory," says Robert C. Goddard III, the chair of the Emory University Board of Trustees.

In a statement, Augostini said that he was "extraordinarily honored and thrilled" to lead the university.

"As I look across the higher education landscape, I believe Emory is positioned better than any other university to meet our current challenges and opportunities," he said. "I look forward to beginning this new chapter in partnership with faculty, the board, students, staff, and the entire Emory community."

Christopher L. Augostini has been elected to serve as Emory University's 22nd president. Emory University

Augostini has been at Emory for over eight years. Before his time in Atlanta, he served for 17 years as Georgetown University's senior vice president and chief operating officer.

The university has been looking for a new president since last year, when the board announced President Gregory L. Fenves would leave the position to serve as Emory's sixth chancellor. Since September, Leah Ward Sears, a former chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court and current board member, has acted as interim president.

Over the past year, as Chris and I have worked closely together, I've watched as he's navigated any number of difficult issues with sound judgment and a genuine spirit of collaboration," Sears said. "I have absolute confidence he will be an exceptional president."

Augostini will assume the president's duties on Sept. 1.