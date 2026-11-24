A Tennessee judge will allow a man suing the Chrisley family over a 2022 crash to obtain limited medical records for Grayson Chrisley, but those records must stay private.

The decision is among five orders Judge Thomas Brothers signed on Nov. 19 in Patrick S. Rykwalder's lawsuit against Grayson, Julie, Todd and Savannah Chrisley.

Rykwalder was the other driver involved in the November 2022 Tennessee crash, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Grayson, who was driving a 2020 Ford pickup truck, collided with Rykwalder's vehicle.

TMZ reported that Rykwalder sought medical records to verify claims that Grayson suffered a concussion. The dispute also involved drug and alcohol test results and comments Todd allegedly made on a podcast about requesting a toxicology test at the hospital.

The family argued the records were irrelevant because Grayson had already admitted responsibility for the crash and said they were unnecessary to determine damages, according to TMZ.

Brothers' order allows Rykwalder to obtain Grayson's records from Nashville Fire Department EMS and Vanderbilt Children's Hospital only for Nov. 12-13, 2022. The records can be used only for the lawsuit and shared with people authorized under the order.

The judge also rejected Julie Chrisley's request to block written questions and demands for documents. He found she had not identified specific harm or embarrassment that would justify preventing those requests.

Brothers likewise declined to broadly limit requests directed at Savannah Chrisley. She can still object to individual requests, but information she provides must remain confidential.

In another ruling, the judge declined to block a request for juvenile court records, saying that decision belongs to the juvenile court. He did not decide whether those records should be released. Any records provided must remain private.

Brothers also rejected Rykwalder's effort to make Julie and Savannah respond to questions and document requests before their deadlines.