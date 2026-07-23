Sale strikes out 11 as the Braves hit 4 home runs to defeat the Padres 6-5

Chris Sale matched a season-high with 11 strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves hit four home runs in a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Dominic Smith hit a three-run homer and Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies had solo blasts off bulk reliever Griffin Canning as the Braves took three of four from San Diego. All-Star Drake Baldwin added his 19th of the season in the seventh inning.

Sale (11-6) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk in six innings of work. All three runs came in the second inning.

Ty France hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Braves reliever Tyler Kinley to pull the Padres within one at 6-5. Danny Young came on for the Braves and recorded the third out of the eighth inning, then Raisel Iglesias threw a scoreless ninth to record his 21st save.

Canning (1-9) took over in the second inning after a perfect first from Padres opener Kyle Hart. Harris greeted him with a 420-foot home run to right field. Canning lasted 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, four earned as his ERA climbed to 6.97.

Harris was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and is now 6 for 7 in his career against Canning. Albies was 2 for 4 for the Braves, who have won six of eight.

Luis Rengifo was 2 for 5 and had a two-run single off Sale.

Padres: RHP Germán Márquez (4-2, 5.24) will open a three-game series at Miami on Friday.

Braves: RHP Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.70) starts Atlanta's three-game series at Baltimore on Friday.

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