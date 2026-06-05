Chris Sale struggles as Braves fall 7-2 to Blue Jays, snapping Atlanta's winning momentum

Chad Dallas allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut and combined with five other Toronto pitchers on a four-hitter as the Blue Jays beat Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Thursday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Myles Straw drove in three runs on two hits in Toronto's 16-hit attack.

Sale (8-4) allowed three runs on a season-high 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Straw singled in two runs and Charles McAdoo added a run-scoring single in Toronto's three-run third inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who doubled and scored in the third, and Ernie Clement each had three hits.

Tyler Heineman doubled in two runs off Reynaldo López in Toronto's four-run ninth.

Toronto left-hander Mason Fluharty made his 33rd appearance of the season and recorded the first four outs as the opener in only his third career start. Dallas (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, allowed two hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 04: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Matthew Grimes Jr.Atlanta Braves / Getty Images / Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Tyler Rogers, Jeff Hoffman, Braydon Fisher and Louis Varland followed Dallas. Varland recorded the final four outs for his ninth save.

Mauricio Dubón hit his fifth homer off Fisher in the eighth.

Blue Jays right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, will join the team in Toronto on Friday. Blue Jays right-hander Hayden Juenger was optioned to Buffalo and right-hander Tanner Andrews was designated for assignment.

Braves catcher Austin Wynns, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash, entered the game in the eighth inning.

Blue Jays: Return to Toronto to open a three-game series against Baltimore on Friday night with RHP Trey Yesavage (2-2, 2.19 ERA) scheduled to face Orioles RHP Brandon Young (3-1, 3.35).

Braves: Continue their homestand on Friday night with LHP Martín Pérez (3-3, 2.79) scheduled to face Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (5-2, 4.35).

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