Children reunited with mother after DeKalb County SWAT situation, police say

Two children connected with a SWAT situation in DeKalb County have been reunited with their mother, police say.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell CBS News Atlanta that the situation began after officers were called to an apparent domestic incident between Jakarii Eason and a woman on the 1400 block of Woodberry Place on Wednesday night.

According to police, the woman left the apartment, leaving Eason and two small children at the home.

Investigators discovered that Eason had active warrants out for his arrest in the county, which led them to call the SWAT team.

When officers checked the home, Eason and the children were no longer there. Authorities did not believe that the children were in any danger.

Jakarii Eason remains on the run and is wanted for kidnapping, family violence, and other charges, police say. DeKalb County Police Department

While the children were returned to their mother safely on Thursday, Eason's location remains unknown. Authorities say he is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, family violence battery, and other charges. He has not been charged in connection with Wednesday's incident.

If you have any information about where Eason could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department.