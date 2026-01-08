Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl expected to draw 70,000 fans — and millions in revenue — to downtown Atlanta

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off Friday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And while fans are pouring into Atlanta with excitement, downtown businesses say they're gearing up for what could be one of their biggest weekends of the year.

More than 70,000 fans are expected in the area between Thursday and Friday, according to event organizers, and that surge has restaurants and bars preparing for long lines, packed tables, and a major boost in revenue.

At Max's Pizzeria and STATS Brewpub, general manager John South says game weekends like this can be make-or-break.

"We definitely expect an uptick this weekend as opposed to regular weekends," South told CBS News Atlanta. "In downtown, it depends a lot on what's going on. We have the conference center, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena — all the event venues nearby dictate a lot of our business."

Atlanta restaurants say they're gearing up for what could be one of their biggest weekends of the year. CBS News Atlanta

Inside STATS Brewpub on Thursday afternoon, the crowd was already warming up for kickoff — and most of them were proudly decked out in Indiana Hoosiers red.

Brothers Brian and Logan Askins made the eight-hour drive from Indianapolis and said they're looking for one thing: a win.

"A big Hoosier win for sure," Brian said.

"It was about an eight-hour drive," Logan added.

The family says they've followed Indiana all season — including traveling to the Big Ten Championship — and admit the cost adds up. But for them, it's worth it.

An Indiana sweatshirt sits on a chair. CBS News Atlanta

"A credit card," Brian joked when asked how he funds the travel. "I can pay for it later. You only live once."

Other fans echoed that sentiment, saying after years without major postseason success, they had to be here in person.

Behind the bar, STATS bartender Cobe Masters said he's already feeling the spike.

"It's been really busy," he said while shaking a drink. "We've probably seen about 800 people. As soon as the doors opened at 4, we've been moving."

Masters says the high volume means bigger crowds — and bigger tips.

"Overall, most definitely," he said.

Business leaders say this kind of turnout is exactly what they hope for. In recent years, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has generated more than $40 million for the city of Atlanta, according to organizers — a number local restaurants are eager to contribute to and benefit from.

As fans continue to arrive downtown ahead of tomorrow's matchup, businesses say they're ready for the rush — and ready to cash in on a weekend that brings a welcome economic boost.

Kickoff is set for Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.