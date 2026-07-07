Cherokee County veterans receive donated vehicles, gaining a new sense of independence

For many Americans, Independence Day is marked by fireworks, flags, and parades. For one Cherokee County veteran, the holiday brought something far more personal: a set of car keys.

U.S. Army veteran Jay Phillips, along with three other veterans, received a donated vehicle from the American Legion Post 45 in Canton, thanks to a partnership between Christian Brothers Automotive, the American Legion and the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program.

For Phillips, the vehicle represents much more than transportation.

"It means everything," he said.

The donation comes as Phillips continues to rebuild his life over the past year. Without reliable transportation, everyday tasks can become significant obstacles, from attending appointments and picking up necessities to maintaining the routines that help provide stability.

"When you give someone a vehicle, you're giving them freedom. You're giving them independence," said Jim Lindenmayer, director of the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program.

Lindenmayer said the vehicle donated to Phillips marks the 86th car the program has provided to veterans in need.

The initiative relies on donated, pre-owned vehicles that are repaired and prepared for recipients. Organizers say access to reliable transportation can be a critical step toward self-sufficiency, employment and long-term stability.

"These vehicles help build confidence and opportunity," Lindenmayer said.

Paul Lundmark of Christian Brothers Automotive said supporting veterans was a natural fit for the company.

"They've given us so much," Lundmark said. "We need to give something back in return."

The program serves veterans from a wide range of ages and service backgrounds, many of whom face challenges transitioning back into civilian life. Organizers say reliable transportation is often one of the biggest barriers to maintaining housing, employment and access to services.

For Phillips, the donated vehicle offers something many people rarely think about: the freedom to decide where the road leads next.

And on a holiday centered around independence, that freedom may have been the most meaningful gift of all.