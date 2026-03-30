Cherokee County adds stop-arm cameras to school buses after rise in violations

The Cherokee County School District is rolling out new safety cameras on all school buses to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped buses while students are getting on or off.

District leaders say the cameras will be installed on bus stop-arms and will record vehicles that fail to stop when red lights are flashing, which is a violation of Georgia law that carries a minimum $1,000 fine.

Officials say the move comes after a growing number of dangerous incidents. During a one-day audit last school year, bus drivers reported 262 illegal passings while students were loading and unloading.

"There is nothing more important than students having access to the highest quality education in the safest schools possible," CCSD Police Chief Buster Cushing said. "The safety of students and staff is our top priority."

The district's 450 bus drivers travel about 27,500 miles each day, transporting students across Cherokee County.

Under the new system, cameras will capture video of violations, which will be reviewed by the Cherokee County School District Police Department. If confirmed, a citation will be mailed to the vehicle's registered owner.

Drivers will first receive a warning during a 30-day grace period starting March 30. Beginning May 4, violators will face fines of $1,000.

School Board Chair Janet Read Welch said the cameras are part of ongoing efforts to improve safety on buses and campuses.

"This is another way that we will keep our students safe," Welch said.

The cameras are being installed at no cost to the district through a partnership with BusPatrol, which will receive a portion of the collected fines. District officials say their share will be reinvested into school safety and security upgrades.