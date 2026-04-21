Charter school in Sandy Springs closes campus due to sewage issue, shifts to online learning

Students at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Georgia, are learning remotely Tuesday due to a sewage blockage at the school.

The school community received a letter from Principal Kindra Smith before classes were scheduled to begin, notifying families of the major maintenance issue.

"Students will participate in remote learning from home and should follow instructions provided by their teachers regarding assignments and expectations for the day. Teachers will communicate with students through Canvas," the letter states. "Our maintenance team is working diligently to resolve the issue, and we will keep you informed regarding the status of the building."

School officials also canceled all after-school activities and sports on Tuesday.

The cause of the sewage blockage was not disclosed in the letter from Smith, and it remains unclear when students will return to in-person learning.