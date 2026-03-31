Chamblee police launch real-time crime center to boost citywide safety

In Chamblee, the police department recently opened a real-time crime center to track and prevent crime.

The $2 million center monitors fleet license plate readers and pan-tilt-zoom cameras throughout the city.

"Welcome to the Chamblee Police Department's real-time crime center," said Police Chief Michael Dieppa.

The center features a video wall where feeds from license plate readers and pan tilt zoom cameras are monitored.

Chamblee Police launch a new real-time crime center, using advanced technology to track and prevent crime across the city. CBS News Atlanta

"Some of our pan-tilt-zoom cameras are placed on trails and walkways frequented by the public. They're there for safety and crime prevention, as a deterrent," Dieppa said.

There are about 80 such cameras around Chamblee.

Police say the cameras have aided in investigations, including a crash at Peachtree Blvd. and Chamblee Dunwoody Road, where both vehicles tried to beat the yellow light.

"We were able to work with our traffic engineers to get the light cycle changed at this intersection," said Cavin, who monitors the live feed.

"After reviewing this Flock camera footage, we reduced all accidents at this intersection by 50% and injury accidents by 58%," Cavin said.

The cameras have also helped investigate hit-and-runs, such as another crash near Peachtree Blvd. and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

"This is meant to be a crime-solving tool. It adds a layer of public safety by using cameras in places where we don't have to put officers," Dieppa said.

Dieppa noted that about 17 million cars pass through Chamblee every month.

"Anyone entering or leaving the city will most likely pass through a license plate reader," Dieppa said.

Chief Dieppa says the city plans to install more cameras. Footage is saved for 30 days unless it becomes part of an investigation.

If federal agencies want access to the footage, they must request permission from the city.