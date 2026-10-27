Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa announces resignation after 3 years with department

Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa is resigning after leading the department for three years to return to his home state of Florida, the city announced on Tuesday.

Dieppa has served as the city's police chief since Oct. 23, 2023, after the city chose him following a six-month search. He had previously served as a police major with the Miami-Dade Police Department for more than 27 years.

Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa announced his resignation after three years leading the department. City of Chamblee

"It was a great honor to lead, serve, and protect the Chamblee community for three years," Dieppa said in a statement. "I have worked with an incredible group of innovative men and women who are dedicated to keeping our community safe and addressing quality of life concerns for our residents and visitors."

In a release, Chamblee officials announced that Dieppa has been named the next police chief for the city of Mount Dora, Florida.

Officials say during his time in office, the department launched its real-time crime center, created the Neighborhood Resource Unit and Citizens Advisory Committee, and saw crime decrease by double digits annually.

"We appreciate Chief Dieppa's service to the City of Chamblee and his contributions to our police department," said City Manager Kristen Gorham. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

The city has not shared details about when Dieppa's last day as police chief will be or what the transition process will be like.