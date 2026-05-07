Chaka Khan Foundation helps bring accessibility upgrades to renovated Metro Atlanta park

A decades-long effort to transform a neighborhood park in College Park is reaching a major milestone.

Renovations at Charles E. Phillips Esquire Park are now substantially complete, turning what community members once described as a rundown park into a modern gathering space with new amenities for families and children.

For Amanda White, who lives nearby, the changes have already made a difference for her family.

"I live right down the street, so I usually come down here on my lunch break," White said.

White said the park now feels more welcoming and family-friendly.

"It's really good to be able to come up here and, you know, just let them kind of run around and have fun and, you know, be in the park," she said.

Officials said the upgrades were funded through Community Development Block Grants, the City of College Park, Fulton County and HUD, totaling approximately $1.7 million.

Recent improvements include renovated restroom facilities, a new playground, splash pad, soccer field, basketball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, a boxing ring, walking track and chess patio.

Councilman Roderick Gay said the project reflects years of planning and advocacy for the community.

"I had a vision that this becomes an international park in 1998," Gay said.

"These projects that we're talking about took us since 1998," he added.

Gay said the park has long been an important gathering place for families and young athletes in the area.

"This park is very much used. It's built for the people," he said.

City leaders are also working to make parks more accessible for children with autism and communication challenges.

In partnership with the Chaka Khan Foundation, College Park has begun installing playground communication boards to help neurodivergent or nonverbal children communicate more easily at the park.

The communication boards have already been installed at Charles E. Phillips Esquire Park, and city leaders approved plans in April to expand the initiative to every park and recreation facility in College Park.

Officials said the goal is to create spaces where all children and families can participate regardless of ability.

The next phase of development is expected to begin this summer.

Plans include enhanced lighting, a soundstage for music and movie nights, and new areas for skating and biking.

"It's just amazing," Gay said.

For White and her children, the improvements already underway are helping reshape a longtime community space.

"It's really good. I like the upgrades, everything. It looks really nice," she said.