CBS Atlanta's Sam Crenshaw recognized as NSMA's 2025 Georgia Sportscaster of the Year

CBS News Atlanta's Sam Crenshaw has been named the 2025 Georgia Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA), placing him among the state's most respected voices in sports journalism.

Crenshaw was one of six Georgia finalists selected from a highly competitive field, as more than 500 sports media practitioners nationwide were finalists for the NSMA's 2025 state awards. An additional 20 candidates were named finalists for national honors, while 40 all-time greats were nominated for induction into the 2026 NSMA Hall of Fame.

The finalists were determined through a month-long nomination and balloting process conducted by NSMA members across the country.

The list of Georgia Sportscaster of the Year Finalists were:

Alison Mastrangelo, WSB-TV, Atlanta



Bill Shanks, Sports Radio 93.1, Macon



Bob Rathbun, Hawks / FanDuel Sports Network, Atlanta



Maria Martin, WXIA-TV, Atlanta



Sam Crenshaw, CBS Atlanta, Atlanta

Steve Holman, Atlanta Hawks Radio, Atlanta

Awards will be presented during the NSMA's 66th Awards Weekend and National Convention, scheduled for June 28–29, 2026, at the Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand hotel, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

