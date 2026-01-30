CBS Atlanta launching new weekday morning news show, "CBS News Atlanta Mornings"

Starting on Monday, CBS News Atlanta is expanding its community-focused reporting to a whole new part of the day.

Get ready for "CBS News Atlanta Mornings."

Jobina Fortson-Evans leads the team of anchors, journalists, and meteorologists, delivering the news to viewers across Atlanta at the start of their day.

"We are the community storytellers here at CBS Atlanta. We've made that very clear in our 6 and 11 p.m., and we're carrying that same theme into the morning. I think, with a little extra flavor and flair, if you will, because it's morning TV, you gotta have a little fun with it," Fortson-Evans said.

She said she wants the new program to provide the critical information that viewers need as the first thing they check, whether that's weather, or traffic, or the big news of the day, with the added boost of stories that excite that not everyone else in the Atlanta market is covering.

"I think the commitment to storytelling, journalism, characters, and being in our neighborhoods is all there," Fortson-Evans said.

Meteorologist Troy Bridges will provide immersive weather reporting from CBS News Atlanta's state-of-the-art AR/VR studio.

"So many people are often listening to what's going on and not necessarily watching because they're getting their kids out the door. They're packing lunches, they've got to get out," Bridges said. "Maybe they're running late for the morning, and they need to know, you know, exactly what to expect weather-wise. What's the news of the day before they head out the door? And we're able to do that, and we're doing it in an unbelievable space called virtual reality."

Alexa Liacko will be bringing you real-time traffic as well as the stories that move you and power your lives.

"I'm still going to be out in the community talking about transportation, all kinds of ways we can get around Atlanta, all the new improvements that are coming to transportation, but I'm also still going to be doing those community stories that I love so much, highlighting the joy and the special people that are in our communities," Liacko said.

This morning team is rested and ready to go. Well, almost everyone.

"Granny Alexa likes to tuck herself in nice and early. Now I love my melatonin. And then in the morning, we hit that coffee machine like it is the holy grail. So it definitely is an adjustment," Liacko joked.

"I did mornings for almost 20 years in Central Florida, in the Orlando area, and then I was in Detroit after that, doing mornings for almost two years. And now I've been here, and my home is here. So I'm so excited to be back home," Bridges said. "And I love doing mornings. I've done it forever now, really. I don't know anything but mornings."

"So I will have to get back to you on how I'm reworking my life because it's actively being reworked," Fortson-Evans said.

The new "CBS News Atlanta Mornings" starts at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2.