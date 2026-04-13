Cass High School community mourns beloved teacher, coach Joey Dean after sudden death

A North Georgia school community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved teacher and coach whose impact, colleagues say, reached far beyond the classroom.

Cass High School in Bartow County announced the unexpected passing of Joey Dean in a heartfelt message shared with students, staff, and families.

"There are some losses that do not feel real, and this is one of them," the school wrote, calling Dean "part of the heartbeat of Cass High School."

Dean served in multiple roles at the school — as a teacher, coach, FFA sponsor, and mentor — but those who knew him say his greatest contribution was the way he showed up for others.

Colleagues described him as someone who made the school feel like home and who deeply cared for students, especially those who needed extra support.

"He believed in kids who others may have counted out," staff members said.

They added that Dean was known for sticking with students through challenges and advocating for those often overlooked.

"He stayed with the hard ones and fought for the underdog," the statement said.

Staff also remembered him as a constant source of support for coworkers — someone who checked in during difficult moments and made sure others were okay.

"He always had your back," one staff member shared.

Dean's wife, Donna, said the Cass High community meant everything to him, describing him as "Blue and Gold through and through," a reference to the school's colors.

School leaders say his legacy will live on through the students he mentored and the relationships he built.

"There are students who will remember him forever. Coworkers who will never forget the way he showed up for them," the school said.

Cass High officials said the school will carry forward Dean's commitment to students and his example of compassion and dedication.

"Cass High will never be quite the same without him," the statement read.

No additional details about the circumstances of his death have been released.