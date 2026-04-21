Carroll County man charged with 39 counts in alleged years-long sexual abuse case involving minor

A Carroll County man is facing dozens of felony charges after investigators say he engaged in years-long inappropriate contact with a juvenile, beginning when the victim was just 12 years old.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began March 31 after a referral from the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) regarding allegations of abuse.

Authorities identified the suspect as Geoffrey Brad Matthews. Investigators say the alleged abuse began approximately five years ago and continued over an extended period.

Officials say the victim disclosed the abuse in mid-March to a trusted adult after enduring the situation for several years. That disclosure came before any public information was released about a separate, ongoing investigation involving Matthews by the Bremen Police Department.

The sheriff's office emphasized that the victim in this case does not attend Bremen City Schools and is not connected to victims in the Bremen investigation.

Matthews now faces a total of 39 charges in Carroll County, including:

2 counts of aggravated child molestation

28 counts of child molestation

8 counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes

1 count of cruelty to children in the first degree

He is currently being held at the Haralson County Jail, with a hold placed by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, investigators commended the victim for coming forward, noting the difficulty many juveniles face in reporting abuse. Officials also credited Investigator Kirstie Finley and the Crimes Against Persons Unit for their work reviewing forensic and digital evidence in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.