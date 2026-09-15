Caregiver charged after 3-year-old boy found alone at Marietta intersection, police say

Marietta police have charged the 22-year-old caregiver of a 3-year-old boy found wandering alone on a road on Monday afternoon.

The boy was spotted around 5:45 p.m. standing on Franklin Gateway near the intersection of Twin Brooks Drive, officials say.

The Marietta Police Department posted the child on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying him. About two hours later, authorities say they were able to reunite him with his family.

"We would like to express our gratitude to everyone that assisted with sharing the information as well as helping look for the family. This was an amazing example of a community working together," the police department said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the police department said they arrested the boy's caregiver, saying that the caregiver faces charges of second-degree child cruelty and reckless conduct.

Authorities have not released the identity of the caregiver or the child. They have also not shared any details about why they filed charges.