Police searching for family of young boy found wandering alone on Marietta street

Marietta police are asking the public for help identifying a young boy found wandering alone on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the boy was spotted around 5:45 p.m. walking on Franklin Gateway at Twin Brooks.

Police estimate that the boy is around 2 to 3 years old and said he is either not able to or not willing to speak with investigators.

Police say the young boy was spotted wandering on Franklin Gateway at Twin Brooks on Monday afternoon. Marietta Police Department

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the boy or his family to call 911 immediately.