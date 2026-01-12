Car with sleeping girl inside stolen while mother ran into store, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are warning parents to not leave children in running cars by themselves after someone went on a joyride in a stolen car with a little girl sleeping in the backseat.

On the evening of Dec. 16, 2025, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found it at an apartment complex.

In body camera footage shared on Facebook, an Atlanta police officer found the vehicle and the girl in the backseat.

"She's about 8 years old. She just woke up. The car's occupied just with her inside," the officer reported to dispatch.

Thankfully, the girl was not harmed.

The child's mother told officers that she had parked at a store and left the vehicle running as she went in to quickly grab a few items.

"I went in for one minute, got what I needed, walked out, and my car was gone," she said. "I didn't know where to look, so I just called police."

APD spokeswoman Sgt. Tasheena Brown said that leaving your car running while you're not in it makes the vehicle an easy target for thieves.

"If you need to step away from your car, turn it off, take your keys, and take your child with you every time," Brown said.

Police say if you see a child left alone in a running vehicle, call 911 immediately.