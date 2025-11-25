Inside the success behind Cadillac Chronicles TV: "You can never give up"

If you're a music lover scrolling on Tik Tok or Instagram, or even watching videos on Youtube, there's a solid chance that your algorithm has served up Cadillac Chronicles TV.

The mobile performance and interview series that rides through downtown Atlanta, was started by Brian Freeman.

Freeman is an artist himself and bought his 1974 Cadillac Eldorado from his cousin with an idea.

"I was riding around performing my music for my friends," Freeman explained. "That's really how it got started. There were different platforms out here to promote people's music, but I wanted to start my own."

Freeman's friends began joining his drives to perform and talk about their own music. The rides were recorded and put online.

"I had some of my friends come DJ and the DJ ones just started going viral like every time," Freeman said.

From the internet to the streets of Atlanta, people are taking notice of Cadillac Chronicles TV. During CBS News Atlanta's interview with Freeman, a few cars pulled up beside the Cadillac and complimented his work. When asked how often that has happened, Freeman replied, "All the time. It never gets old though."

Cadillac Chronicles launched a little over a year ago. About six months into the project, labels and artists alike started flooding Freeman with show requests.

"Performing as an artist, that is very fun," Freeman continued. "Especially when you are riding around in this car and everybody is screaming at you. It's crazy!"

Freeman has hosted some big names in his Cadillac; like Chingy, Young Joc, Kut Klose, and others. However, there is one act that currently tops Freeman's list. "The Isley Brothers," Freeman said. "I wasn't expecting that. That moment right there really solidified (us). Like alright, we're doing something!"

Freeman also opens the doors to his Cadillac for up-and-coming artists.

"It's all about taste and what I think is cool," Freeman continued. "There is a lot of music out there that is not good, and I want to focus on the good music."

Freeman calls himself a student of the game, the game that is music. He has a strict criterion for his guests that includes, but is not limited to professionalism, talent, love for the craft and quality.

"Shout out to Myron Golden," Freeman said. "I be listening to Myron Golden, but he says, 'You gotta have a business so good that people are begging you to give you money.' People really be begging me, but if it ain't right, it ain't right. I don't need that, man."

Freeman never expected the kind of success that Cadillac Chronicles is experiencing. He's been experimenting with different ideas surrounding music since he was a kid, but he never took his foot of the gas.

"You can never give up," Freeman said.