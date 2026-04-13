Bystanders' use of CPR helps save 71-year-old who collapsed at the Atlanta airport

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, an emergency at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shows how CPR saves lives.

Officials with Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the 71-year-old man collapsed near the North Terminal parking area at the Atlanta airport.

Two bystanders started CPR before crews arrived. Fire officials said that helped keep blood flowing during the most critical moments.

Lt. Rayshawn Allen said he and three other responders took over care within minutes. They used a mechanical CPR device and defibrillation to treat what officials described as a cardiac arrest with a shockable rhythm.

Fire officials said they were able to restore a pulse before transporting the man to the hospital. He's still in a critical state once we get him there, but the next 24 to 48 hours, we should have some sort of outcome of how he will turn out," Allen said.

"Early access, that's what saves lives because you need the blood to circulate. Without circulation, we won't have a viable patient to take to the hospital," said Terrance Simon, the assistant chief of the department's paramedic program.

Officials said this case highlights the importance of those first few minutes, especially in a high-traffic place like Hartsfield-Jackson, which sees more passengers than any other airport in the world.

With larger crowds expected as the city prepares for the FIFA World Cup, fire officials said they are working to train more people across Atlanta in CPR.

"Yes, that's exactly what we want to do. We want to make sure that citizens alike are confident, maybe not to the level of a firefighter or a first responder, however, that they can immediately get into action and save someone's life," said Simon.

They said the goal is to ensure more people are ready to step in and help before first responders arrive.

The fire department said people interested in CPR training can contact Atlanta Fire Rescue at (404) 546-7000 to sign up for a one-day course and learn how to step in during an emergency.