On the Fourth of July, a small snapshot of what life was like in Georgia and across the country during America's 250th birthday will be buried 15 feet below ground in Philadelphia.

The 2016 law creating the nonpartisan America250 commission mandated that a time capsule be buried in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026, and dug up 250 years later in 2276. In June, the resulting 900-pound cylinder was sealed shut, capping off years of work.

Inside the capsule are contributions from the three branches of the federal government, many of the ongoing America 250 events and programs, and all 50 states, the five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Most contents are in small archival boxes, while paper documents are in a separate compartment.

States were given few restrictions on what could be inside the cylinder. Anything that might degrade or metals that would rust over time was forbidden: Maryland's submission of Old Bay seasoning was rejected, while Native American beaded artwork backed by elk hide was resubmitted on a fabric background.

The America250 time capsule, left, and the bell jar that will fit on top of it, shown here in the machine shop where they were created at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Rich Press/NIST

Georgia's choice for the time capsule was relatively simple compared to some of the other states. Officials chose to submit a set of two Fort Moore Georgia Award for Excellence challenge coins. Unusually, the submission is actually already dated. Fort Moore only had that name for two years, being renamed to Fort Benning, after Confederate Brigadier General Henry L. Benning, in 2025.

Georgia's other pick for the capsule was a painted relief medallion of The Masters' logo, a tribute to the Augusta tournament established more than 90 years ago.

The Georgia government wasn't the only organization from the Peach State to participate in the program. The Coca-Cola Company provided a glass bottle with a preserved copy of the new song "I'd Like to Buy America a Coke," a take on the company's classic 1971 song. This song will be one of those also featured on America's Soundtrack.

This isn't the first national time capsule tied to the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A "Century Safe" filled in 1876 was opened by President Gerald Ford in 1976. That year in turn saw the creation of an official Bicentennial time capsule, which is stored at the National Archives and will be opened in 2076. And there's another time capsule in the works that will be housed at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

To ensure the America 250 capsule is found in 2276, the National Park Service has included details about it in its succession plans to be passed down through time. A capstone with information about it will cover the spot where it's buried.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.