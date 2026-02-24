Burglary suspect caught in business's air vent by DeKalb County K-9 officer, police say

A burglary suspect is in custody after police say a DeKalb County K9 officer caught them hiding inside a restaurant supply store's air vents.

The DeKalb County Police Departments say officers with the agency's North Central Morning Watch were called on Monday to Atlanta Fixtures and Sales on Northeast Expressway after the owner of the business spotted someone on the roof through the security cameras.

When officers arrived, they began to search the property and said they found signs of forced entry and tampering with the building's HVAC system.

Thanks to the nose of K9 Officer Alex and some specialized equipment, the officers found the suspect hidden in an air vent.

DeKalb County police say they caught the burglary suspect in the air vents of the business. DeKalb County Police Department

The suspect was taken into custody. Officials say they recovered burglary tools and a firearm at the scene.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say the suspect was also found to have outstanding warrants in DeKalb County.