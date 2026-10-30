Buford woman convicted of RICO violation for role in $1 million fake computer virus scam, DA says

A Gwinnett County jury has found a Buford woman guilty of a massive scam targeting seniors across the U.S. connected with fake computer virus protection software.

Officials say 48-year-old Fataoumata Keita was found guilty of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for her part in the $1 million call center scheme.

According to prosecutors, Keita and others contacted victims across the country and in Canada to trick them into believing that their computers were malfunctioning, selling them software they claimed was for technical assistance. Instead, the victims would get pop-ups claiming that their computers were infected with viruses and that they should call a 1-800 number.

When the victims called, officials say the scammers pretended to be customer service representatives, getting them to buy more software or services and mailing checks to a post office in Buford, Georgia. The checks were then sent to individuals in the U.S, Canada, China, and India.

Authorities say the scheme had dozens of victims before it was shut down and stole as much as $1 million.

"Taking advantage of citizens using fake computer services is unconscionable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "But preying on senior citizens and targeting seniors will not be tolerated."

Keita will be sentenced in December.